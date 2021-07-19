Missouri redshirt junior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat landed on the Watch List for the Bednarik Award on Monday. The award is given to college football's top defensive player each season. Jeffcoat is one of 90 players nationwide on the award's watch list.
Jeffcoat was named All-SEC in 2020 for his 6 sack, 18 tackle season. The Columbia, SC native has played two seasons at Mizzou, totaling 7 tackles in 13 games in 2018 before missing the entire 2019 season and being removed from the roster at one point. He came back to the program in 2020 to have his best season in a Tiger uniform.
Jeffcoat's 6 sacks in 2020 were good for second in the SEC during the Conference's shortened 10 game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.