COLUMBIA- Former Jefferson City star Kara Daly earned her first SEC Freshman of the Week award of her career on Monday following a huge weekend at the Mizzou Classic. Daly homered in all four games the Tigers played in their home-opening tournament. She hit .636 on the weekend with 7 hits, 9 runs batted in and 5 runs scored.
"I'm a lot more comfortable than I was at the beginning of the season," said Daly after Mizzou's win over Bradley on Sunday. "I've just been seeing the ball really well."
Daly's performance meant even more to her as she excelled in her first home games at Mizzou Stadium just 30 miles from her hometown of Jefferson City.
"It was amazing. The feeling of the crowd, home-opener of course," said Daly. "It was just an outstanding crowd and the atmosphere was crazy."
"I came in knowing I was a Freshman, knowing my role. And I just worked as hard as I could."
Mizzou remains at home this weekend as the Tigers open Southeastern Conference play against Tennessee. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 pm.