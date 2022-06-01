A mainstay of baseball has migrated to college softball for the first time and two Mizzou stars got in on the honors. Rawlings awarded gold gloves in softball for the first time in 2022 and Missouri's Casidy Chaumont and Jenna Laird both made the cut.
Chaumont, a senior from Moss Bluff, LA, converted to the outfield just last season and has registered a perfect fielding percentage in left field ever since. She also became known for her highlight-reel diving catches.
Laird, a sophomore from New York, was one of the top shortstops in the country. She has started every game since her Freshman year at Mizzou and logged a .975 fielding percentage in 2022.
Laird and Chaumont were two of the four players from the SEC who won Gold Gloves. Hannah Adams from Florida earned the honor at 2nd base while LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs also won gold. Rawlings has awarded Gold Gloves to Major League Baseball players since 1957.