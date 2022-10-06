COLUMBIA - Mizzou has released their regular Thursday injury report ahead of their game in The Swamp against Florida.
The biggest takeaway is that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III is listed as probable. Burden had held questionable designations at various times over the past two weeks.
Four other wide receivers appeared on the list. SEC leader in reception yards Dominic Lovett and graduate student Barrett Banister both have questionable designations. Demaryion Houston and Chance Luper are both out.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Chad Bailey and defensive linemen Ky Montgomery all hold questionable designations.
Offensive linemen Luke Griffin and Hyrin White have already been declared out for the game. Running back Elijah Young has also been declared out.
Mizzou will look to capture the first SEC win of the season on the road this Saturday against Florida. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 am CT on ESPNU.