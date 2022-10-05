COLUMBIA - The Tigers lost, again, for the third time this season. However, when losing to the reigning national champions and number one team in the country, losing by less than a touchdown leaves a struggling Tiger offense with lots of confidence.
"We can beat anybody in the country, and there's not another game on the schedule that we can't win." Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook said.
Cook isn't the only Tiger feeling strong after Saturday's performance, Mookie Cooper had a big game and is ready to roll against Florida this Saturday.
"Last week we had great practices, this week we're having great practices just focusing on finishing right now," Cooper said. "We got high confidence, just ready to go out and compete."
Cooper wasn't the only player to have a strong performance against the Bulldogs, Cody Schrader rushed for 89 yards on six carries in the game. Including a 63-yard rush that took the Tigers down to the one-yard line.
Again, Schrader mentioned confidence.
"I've always had that confidence within myself, its just been kind of, a moment of when it was going to happen, you know you can't really plan those things," Schrader said. "But just the more we trust the offensive line and their developing and doing a fantastic job blocking, ya know sooner or later one was going to pop."
Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned earlier in the season that all 11 players on offense needed to get on the same page, which is something Tyler Stephens highlighted when talking about his touchdown reception in Saturday's game.
"I'm just taking it day by day, opportunity by opportunity, and I knew when the opportunity came I had to seize it," Stephens said. "All 11 players on the field executed so we got it done."
Despite the confidence, the Tigers are still without an SEC win heading into week six of the season. But they have a chance to change that on Saturday, the Tigers travel to the swamp to take on the Florida Gators.
The Gators are also 0-2 in SEC play this season but are 3-0 in non-SEC games.
The game will be played at 11 a.m. CT and is available on ESPNU.