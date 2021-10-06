COLUMBIA- Mizzou football announced on Wednesday that sophomore defensive back Ennis Rakestraw is out "indefinitely" due to a torn ACL. Rakestraw suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday.
“Ennis is a tremendous competitor,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a news release. “It’s an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way.”
ACL injuries typically keep athletes out of action for an average of 8 to 12 months so it is highly unlikely that Rakestraw could return this season. He started every game of his true freshman in 2020. So far in the 2021 season Rakestraw had 13 tackles and two pass break-ups in 4 games.