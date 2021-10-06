Ennis Rakestraw Jr. walks off the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. walks off the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Rakestraw had three tackles in the Tigers’ loss to Tennessee. MU gave up 683 yards of total offense, 458 of that on the ground.

COLUMBIA- Mizzou football announced on Wednesday that sophomore defensive back Ennis Rakestraw is out "indefinitely" due to a torn ACL.  Rakestraw suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday.

“Ennis is a tremendous competitor,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a news release. “It’s an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way.”

Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. runs a drill

Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, runs a drill during practice Monday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. This will be Rakestraw’s second season with the Tigers as the defense prepares for its first year under new signalcaller Steve Wilks.

ACL injuries typically keep athletes out of action for an average of 8 to 12 months so it is highly unlikely that Rakestraw could return this season.  He started every game of his true freshman in 2020.  So far in the 2021 season Rakestraw had 13 tackles and two pass break-ups in 4 games.  

