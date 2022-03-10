The Missouri men's basketball team saw it's SEC Tournament run end after one game as LSU never trailed and won 76-68. The loss ends Mizzou's season with an 12-21 record and just 5-13 in SEC games.
Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson scored 7 of LSU's first 9 points and finished the game with 11. Tari Eason led the way for LSU with 19 points as LSU saw five players score in double figures.
Meanwhile Missouri got a career day from freshman Trevon Brazile, who scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Dajuan Gordon led the way with 19 points as Mizzou narrowed the lead to 10 after trailing by 16 at halftime.
Mizzou turned the ball over 24 times leading to 29 LSU points which ultimately doomed Missouri. The 12-21 mark is the worst record Missouri has finished with in 5 seasons under head coach Cuonzo Martin.