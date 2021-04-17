COLUMBIA - Coming off a three game losing streak, Mizzou Softball defeated Mississippi State in a doubleheader at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The Tigers were hot at the plate knocking four home runs in game one. Freshman shortstop Jenna Laird led Mizzou going two-for-three at the plate with two home runs and three rbis. Casidy Chaumont and Kendyll Bailey also provided power at the plate with solo home runs.
Jordan Weber started in the circle for the Tigers, tallying three strikeouts and giving up just three hits across five innings of work. Emma Nichols relieved Weber in the sixth after giving up a double. Nichols finished the game, earning her fifth save of the season. Mizzou defeated MSU 5-2.
The Tigers continued their momentum into game two. In the bottom of the first, Laird doubled to right center scoring Brooke Wilmes to give Mizzou an early lead. Later in the inning Chaumont knocked a single through the right side scoring Laird from third base.
The top five batters of Mizzou's lineup tallied all seven of Mizzou's hits in game two.
In the seventh inning with two outs, MSU's Jackie McKenna roped a three-run home run to cut Mizzou's 4-0 lead to one run. Mizzou's Megan Schumacher started in the circle and was just one out away from pitching the complete game. Nichols returned to the circle to strikeout the final out of the game. MSU's late rally was short-lived, and the Tigers took game two 4-3.
Mizzou and Mississippi State will face off for the final game of the series tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium as the Tigers celebrate Senior Day.