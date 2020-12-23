COLUMBIA- Mizzou football's junior linebacker Nick Bolton and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat were both named to the Associated Press All-SEC First Team, the outlet announced Wednesday.
It is the second first team honor of the week for the two, who were also named to the All-SEC First Team by the league's coaches on Tuesday.
Bolton, a Butkus Award finalist and Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist, earned first-team honors for the second straight season. He becomes the first Tiger since Michael Egnew (2010-11 season) to earn back-to-back AP all-conference first-team honors and the first defensive player to do so since Sean Weatherspoon (2009-09 season). Bolton was also named to the SEC Community Service Team on Dec. 16.
Jeffcoat produced 6.0 sacks, 18 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He's the first Tiger defensive lineman to earn all-conference first-team honors since Shane Ray in 2014. His 6.0 sacks rank second in the SEC and are the most by a Tiger defensive end since Charles Harris recorded 9.0 in 2016.
Mizzou Football is set to face No. 15 Iowa in the Transperfect Music City Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Bolton will not play, as he declared for the NFL draft on Monday.
Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is scheduled for 3 p.m.