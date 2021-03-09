COLUMBIA- Mizzou men's basketball redshirt senior Dru Smith and senior Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. have earned All-SEC recognition from league coaches.
In an announcement made on Tuesday, Smith was named first-team All-SEC to the league's All-Defensive team and Tilmon Jr. was named second team All-SEC.
The two mark the first pair of Tigers to earn All-SEC honors in the same season since Jabari Brown and Jordan Clarkson in 2014.
Smith is the first Tiger to claim a spot on a league All-Defensive Team since Mizzou joined the SEC and the first since Michel Dixon did so in the Big 12 in 2012.
Smith averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 boards, 3.9 assists and 2.0 steals, one of just seven players nationally hitting all those marks this season. He also was a three-time SEC Player of the Week during the regular season, the only player in the conference to receive the honor three times.
Tilmon Jr. averaged 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as a senior, while shooting 63.5% from the field. That's the 17th highest single-season field goal percentage in SEC history.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats won Head Coach of the Year, while Alabama's Herbert Jones grabbed the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year titles.
Smith, Tilmon Jr., and the Tigers will kickoff postseason with the SEC Tournament this week in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. No. 7 seed Mizzou will face 10-seed Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network.