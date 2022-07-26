Missouri and Illinois will meet in St. Louis on Thursday December 22nd, the two schools announced on Tuesday. The tip-off time and TV information for the 53rd meeting between the border rivals will be announced at a later date. The game will be played at the usual site of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Illinois improved to 33-19 all-time against Mizzou last year with a 88-63 win over the Tigers in the matchups return to St. Louis. The Tigers defeated the Illini in Columbia in 2020 after the game was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game has taken place in St. Louis within a few days of Christmas for more than 40 years.
This is just the third non-conference game for the 2022-23 season that Mizzous has officially announced. The Tigers will take on Central Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, FL on Saturday December 17th. Mizzou will also face Iowa State at Mizzou Arena on Saturday January 28th as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.