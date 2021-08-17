ST. LOUIS - The No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the high school class of 2022 has decommitted from the University of Oklahoma.
Luther Burden, from East St. Louis, Illinois, committed to the Sooners in October 2020. He said on his Twitter account that decommitting from OU was a "business move."
respect my decision…..business move pic.twitter.com/KFK1GPQGZJ— luther (@lutherburden3) August 17, 2021
According to Rivals.com, Burden has received a scholarship offer from the Tigers and visited Mizzou three times in 2021, twice in June and once in July. After the July visit, he posted some pictures in a Mizzou uniform on Twitter.
In addition to Mizzou, Rivals says Burden has high interest in Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.
