Three different Missouri football players saw their names appear on various watch lists for major awards. This makes six different Tigers on seven award watch lists as Mizzou prepares to enter the 2021 season.
The latest player to earn a spot on a prestigious list is kicker Harrison Mevis. Mevis is on the Lou Groza Award watch list. The honor goes to college football's top kicker each season. The sophomore from Warsaw, Indiana was nearly perfect as a true freshman in 2020, converting all 28 extra points he attempted and making 17 of 20 field goals. He led all NCAA freshman kickers with 3 field goals from 50 yards or longer. Mevis was a semifinalist for the Groza Award last year.
Two other Tigers landed on the watch list for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the top defensive player in all of college football each season. Trajan Jeffcoat and Blaze Alldredge are both on the Nagurski watch list. It is the second award watch list for each of them this preseason. Jeffcoat is also up for the Bednarik Award for the country's top defensive lineman and Alldredge was just put on the Butkus Award watch list for the nation's best college linebacker.
Missouri begins Fall Training Camp on August 6th leading up to the season opener against Central Michigan on September 4th.