A trio of Missouri Tigers found their names on the preseason watch lists for two different college football awards as announced on Tuesday.
Missouri left tackle Javon Foster is on the Outland Trophy watch list. The Outland goes to the nation's best interior lineman each year since 1946. Foster was also named to the Preseason All-SEC 2nd Team. Foster has started game at left tackle for Missouri the past two seasons making 26 consecutive starts.
Mizzou had a pair of defensive players named to the Bronko Nagurski watch list. That trophy goes to the nation's best defensive player each season. Mizzou cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper each landed on the Nagurski watch list on Tuesday.
Abrams-Draine led Missouri with 14 pass break-ups in 2022. He has 3 career interceptions in 3 seasons at Mizzou with all coming in 2021. Abrams-Draine was named 2nd team preseason All-SEC at SEC Media Days in July.
Ty'Ron Hopper is also on the Nagurski watch list. The junior from North Carolina was Missouri's second leading tackler in 2022 with 78 total tackles. His 14 tackles for loss in 2022 led all Tigers. Hopper was also named 2nd team preseason All-SEC last month.