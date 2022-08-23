COLUMBIA- Three Mizzou football players earned Preseason All-SEC honors on Tuesday, as voted upon by the league's coaches.
Kicker Harrison Mevis was named to the 1st Team. Mevis made 92% of his field goal attempts in 2021 and was named Preseason 2nd Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Mevis was a 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-SEC selection last year.
Offensive Lineman Javon Foster earned 2nd team honors and Defensive Back Kris Abrams-Draine was named to the 3rd team.
Mizzou opens the season at home on Thursday September 1st at 7 pm against Louisiana Tech.