COLUMBIA- Three Mizzou football players earned Preseason All-SEC honors on Tuesday, as voted upon by the league's coaches. 

Kicker Harrison Mevis was named to the 1st Team.  Mevis made 92% of his field goal attempts in 2021 and was named Preseason 2nd Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.  Mevis was a 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-SEC selection last year.

Offensive Lineman Javon Foster earned 2nd team honors and Defensive Back Kris Abrams-Draine was named to the 3rd team.

Mizzou opens the season at home on Thursday September 1st at 7 pm against Louisiana Tech.

