4 Mizzou soccer players named to SEC preseason watchlist

COLUMBIA − The Southeastern Conferenced released its 2021 soccer preseason watchlist Wednesday, which includes four Mizzou Soccer players for the second consecutive year.
Senior forward Julissa Cisneros earned her spot after making second team All-SEC honors in 2020. She stands tenth on the Mizzou all-time goal scoring list, with 20 in her career.
Cassidy Nurnberger, a fellow upperclassmen, was also named. She led the Tigers with two game-winning goals last season.
A pair of freshman also made the list: Milena Fischer and Ashlyn Mills.
Fischer comes to MU from Saabrücken, Germany. She is currently a member of the German U19 National team and won the European Championship, while playing for the U17 side.
Mills comes from Frisco, Texas and played club ball with FC Dallas. She led her team to a 50-15-14 record as a three-year captain. She was named a weekly standout by TopDrawer Soccer five times in her club career.
The Tigers will open their season against Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. All home games will allow free admission.