JONESBORO, AR- Four-star linebacker Brian Huff became the latest addition to Missouri's growing 2024 recruiting class when he committed to the Tigers on Wednesday. Huff chose Mizzou over Central Florida, UNLV and his home-state Arkansas Razorbacks.
"It really came down to the relationship I had with the coaching staff," said Huff. "We talked pretty much every day and it feels like a family."
Huff had a break-out junior season in 2022 with 92 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss. Huff has averaged 7 tackles per game over the course of his impressive high school career. He is the 11th player in Mizzou's 2024 recruiting class and the third 4-star prospect in the group.
"I think we've got a good class coming in and I think we'll have a lot of weapons," said Huff. "Once we get there and start working I think we can go pretty far."
Huff hopes to help that class grow. He said he's already working on other top-level players to join him in Columbia, including 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis University High.
"We want (Ryan) Wingo there," said Huff on Wednesday. "I'm starting with him."