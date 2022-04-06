The jewel of former coach Cuonzo Martin's 2022 recruiting class is sticking with Mizzou under the program's new leader. After de-committing from Missouri and reopening his recruitment following Martin's firing Shaw came back to the program under new head coach Dennis Gates on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s time ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/NabEahHo2k— Aidan Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) April 6, 2022
Shaw said in a statement released on social media that he chose to stick with Mizzou because the program would make him a priority and help him fulfill his college goals.
Shaw said he wanted a school "with goals like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro."
The winner of the 2022 High School Slam dunk contest, Shaw averaged 19.6 points per game as a junior at Blue Valley (KS) High School in suburban Kansas City. Shaw followed that up with a senior season where he averaged 22.4 points per game, good for 7th in the state of Kansas last season.
Shaw said he essentially started the recruiting process over following Martin's dismissal and considered options beyond the programs that recruited him initially. Ultimately the 6'8" forward from Stilwell, KS isn't going anywhere.
"The (Mizzou) fans love me and I love them," said Shaw in his statement. "Coach Gates, I'm ready to work!!!"
Shaw is the third player to commit to Missouri since new head coach Dennis Gates took over the program. Forward Mohamed Diarra, a junior college All-American, and DeAndre Gholston, a guard who averaged 14 points per game last season at Milwaukee, both committed in late March.