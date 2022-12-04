The 4-star safety was previously committed to Ole Miss.

COLUMBIA - 4-star safety recruit, Marvin Burks Jr., announced he is committing to the Missouri Tigers after flipping his commitment from Ole Miss, first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3

Burks Jr. attends Cardinal Ritter College Prep and helped lead the Lions to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship. Ritter defeated Reeds Spring for the class 3 title 46 to 7 on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. 

Missouri head coach, Eli Drinkwitz, and standout freshman, Luther Burden III, weighed in via Twitter on the news. 

Burks is the 5th 4-star recruit for Drinkwitz's 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Cardinal Ritter played in the mid-Mo area this season when the Lions defeated Helias 40-14. The game was featured on week 4 of KOMU 8 Sports' "Friday Night Fever." 

