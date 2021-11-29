Four Mizzou football players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in a 24 hour period just days after Missouri's loss to Arkansas to close the 2021 regular season.
Senior Tight End Daniel Parker Jr, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was the first to enter the Portal on Sunday night. PowerMizzou.com's Mitchell Forde broke the news.
Parker Jr., a Kansas City native, scored 3 touchdowns for Missouri in 2021 and also hauled in the game-winning 2 point conversion in Mizzou's overtime victory against Florida that made the Tigers bowl eligible.
Another Tiger tight end followed Parker into the Portal on Monday morning. The junior was infrequently used during his Mizzou career, catching only 7 passes combined in 2020 and 2021.
Chris Shearin is also leaving Mizzou to enter the Transfer Portal. The sophomore defensive back battled injuries this season and had only three tackles in 2021.
Mizzou confirmed a fourth transfer on Monday morning when defensive back Ish Burdine joined Shearin, Parker and Swinson in the Portal. Burdine battled injuries throughout the 2021 season. He totaled 17 tackles in three years at Mizzou, peaking with 9 tackles in 2020.
Mizzou wrapped up the regular season with a (6-6) record, qualifying for a Bowl game. The Tigers will learn their bowl destination on Sunday.