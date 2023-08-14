LEE'S SUMMIT- "For the next three to four years I will be attending... The University of Missouri".
With those words uttered in a full high school gym with a national TV audience watching on ESPN 2, Lee's Summit North defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri became the latest member of Mizzou's 2024 recruiting class.
The state of Missouri's top high school player and one of the nation's best defensive linemen in the Class of 2024 is staying home as Lee's Summit North's @NwaneriWilliams commits to #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/4YjCTUFTcw— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 14, 2023
But Nwaneri isn't just another name on the list. The top rated player in the state of Missouri and one of the nation's highest rated defensive linemen, Nwaneri became the crown jewel of the class. He is a consensus five star prospect. Missouri beat out a who's who of college football to win Nwaneri's commitment, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. He had offers from nearly every major college football program in the country.
Nwaneri's size has impressed scouts and analysts for years. The 6'6", 265 pound defensive lineman had 56 tackles including 10 tackles for loss at Lee's Summit North in 2022, leading the Class 6 state championship game.
Nwaneri becomes the 12th player to commit to Missouri in the 2024 recruiting class.