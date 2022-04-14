COLUMBIA — Long before today’s University of Missouri gymnasts were sporting bedazzled leotards in their 25,000 square foot practice facility, there were teams practicing with homemade uniforms and equipment.
The current team, with ample funding and No. 11 ranking in the NCAA, would be unrecognizable to the women on Marjorie Meredith’s 1966 original club gymnastics team.
“We had no funding at all,” Meredith recalled. “I just took this on myself as an additional responsibility.”
Using carpentry skills she learned from her father, Meredith said she built makeshift, wooden beams for her team to use, drastically different from the padded beams gymnasts safely use today.
Even into the early 1990s, Julie Dorn, Missouri’s first two-time NCAA All-American athlete, said her team was still going to Michael’s and Hobby Lobby to purchase sparkles for their uniform to “jazz them up a little bit.”
“It wasn’t in our budget to buy leotards with rhinestones on them,” Dorn said. “So it’s very different today, where I think the budgets are much bigger.”
In the 50 years since women were granted equal athletic opportunity through Title IX, the face of Missouri Gymnastics has changed dramatically.
Missouri gymnasts predating Title IX: 1966 -1979
It all started in 1966 when Meredith decided to start the program as a way to get female students active and involved.
Meredith graduated from MU with a physical education degree and was asked to step in as a teacher for a stunts and tumbling class at the school.
Shocked at the opportunity, Meredith felt under-qualified for the role and said that at the time, “All I could do was a simple forward roll, really.”
Despite her doubts, she took the position and created Missouri’s first unofficial gymnastics team.
“The team members were just out of my physical education classes, with no background,” Meredith said. “That’s how we got the first team. It was people who really knew nothing about it.”
Elaine Kent, who joined the team in its second year, said she was only exposed to gymnastics through a physical education unit in high school prior to joining the team.
“I had no skills, and here I am 18 years old, a starting gymnast. And that's not how you do it, as you know now,” Kent said.
The team traveled for meets and even did demonstrations at halftime for Missouri football and basketball games. However, the team remained an unofficial sport.
As a result of being unrecognized by the university, the team received zero funding for travel, uniforms, facilities or equipment. The gymnasts’ subpar equipment provided challenges for even the most basic skills.
Vaulting is one of the four women’s gymnastics events, where gymnasts require a springboard to launch themselves onto a vault to execute various tricks and flips.
Like much of the equipment when the club started, the springboard did not allow the gymnasts to perform to their best ability.
"It would take three people on it to get it to give an inch," Kent explained. She described it not only as uncomfortable, but unsafe.
The first official coach launches the team to stardom
In 1979, Missouri Gymnastics was finally recognized as an official university sport, seven years after the enactment of Title IX.
Charles “Jake” Jacobson, the first official coach, built the team from the ground up.
Jacobson compared the university’s athletics to “boxes,” as a way to highlight the program’s varied distribution of attention and funding.
“Football’s got a gigantic box… men’s basketball’s got a great big box… I was a little box,” he said. “But what I did, I broke out of the perimeter. I broke out of the box."
By the time he retired in 1999, gymnastics was the third highest grossing athletic team at Missouri, right behind football and men’s basketball.
“We didn’t have a lot of money for gymnastics when we first started,” Jacobson said. “When I started coaching, we tumbled on the bare floor, and the beam was solid wood.”
The vault “was like hitting a rock,” he added.
The team practiced in the upper corner of the Hearnes Center, which is still used for gymnastics meets and other athletic events today.
However, Jacobson described how the space was not big enough for the gymnasts to safely practice. The practice area was on the top floor, overlooking the track, which only had a small railing shielding them from toppling to the bottom floor.
Jacobson recalled a time when one of his gymnasts was performing a backflip in Hearnes.
“If I hadn’t have caught her, she would’ve gone over the railing and landed on the track… she would’ve died,” he said.
But regardless of limited facilities and funding in their early years, Missouri Gymnastics prevailed and thrived.
During his time as a coach, Jacobson took the initiative to start up three nationally renowned conferences, including the Cat Classic, Shakespeare's Festival and the Corvette Cup. He independently accomplished this by personally seeking out sponsorships from large corporations like State Farm and Ralston Purina.
Dorn was a gymnast who propelled Missouri to its first Cat Classic championship in 1990.
As well as being Missouri’s first two-time NCAA All-American, Dorn was also the 1991 Big Eight Conference Female Athlete-of-the-Year, three-time NCAA qualifier, University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame inductee and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
Dorn recalls the “extra mile” Jacobson often took to build the program.
“He would reach out to these companies and say ‘Hey, can I interest you in a round of golf and a beer?' and then sell them on Missouri Gymnastics,” Dorn said. “Next thing you know… [the Cat Classic] became this huge meet that college gymnastics programs from all over the country wanted to come to.”
Despite the tens of thousands of fans and great revenue the team garnered for the university, the team said they felt they were not getting the recognition and support they deserved.
“I was really thinking that Mizzou would really get behind the sport once I started showing the crowds… but the athletic department kind of really never did… which was kind of a shame,” Jacobson said.
Former gymnasts on team improvements
Sandra Ostad and Mackenzie Gerau, who were on the team from 2010 to 2014, competed on Missouri’s gymnastics team during the time of the big switch from Hearnes to the Tiger Performance Complex in 2011.
“I think it was more that there was a huge donation for the Golden Girls, but we weren’t complaining,” Gerau said, chuckling. “It was super nice.”
Ostad described the new facility as a “game changer.”
“Everything was an improvement from the equipment to the locker rooms. The facility had actual air-conditioning and a heating system,” which Hearnes was lacking, she said.
“I wish I had even half of it,” Jacobson said of the facility.
The facility has been a great improvement for the Tigers — one of many milestones the team has seen through the decades.
With larger and safer facilities, higher-quality equipment, pre-embellished uniforms and university funding, Missouri Gymnastics has completely transformed since Title IX’s enactment 50 years ago.
“Title IX absolutely, no doubt, started the whole push for women to have opportunities that we weren’t ever afforded before,” Dorn said. “Without that, the program would not be where it’s at today.”