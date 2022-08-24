COLUMBIA - The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced 7 Mizzou football players to their watchlist.
The Senior Bowl is an annual game between seniors from all levels of college football that allows them to showcase their talents. NFL scouts are known to flock to the game to glimpse at the next generation of professional football players.
484 players made the list in total.
On the defensive side, DJ Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat, Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Martez Manuel all made the list.
On the offense, Javon Foster and Nate Peat also made the list.
Magnificent seven.#MIZ 🐯🏈 https://t.co/axc6mFxc8s pic.twitter.com/6gdt1mfWPv— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 24, 2022
The Tigers open the season at home on September 1st against Louisiana Tech.