COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers dropped the series opener at home to Alabama Friday 6-4.
This was Missouri's 5th-straight series opening loss since sweeping Tennessee at Taylor Stadium on March 17-19.
The Crimson Tide took the lead early with an unearned run in the first inning after a leadoff error by Ty Wilmsmeyer put a runner on third base. The runner scored on an RBI groundout from the next batter.
But the Tigers tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. After Alabama starting pitcher Luke Holman loaded the bases with walks, Luke Mann came home on a wild pitch to notch the game 1-1.
Both teams would have trouble getting on base from there as Chandler Murphy had a good outing for the Tigers. Murphy threw five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Missouri was able to jump ahead, taking the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, thanks to some Crimson Tide mistakes. Alabama committed three errors in the frame and four on the night, allowing Cam Chick to score an unearned run.
Trevor Austin increased the lead later in the inning with an RBI single as the Tigers led 3-1 after five innings.
But that lead quickly evaporated in the sixth inning. Dominic Tamez's leadoff solo homer was followed by an Andrew Pinckney solo home run on back-to-back pitches to tie the game 3-3 and ending Murphy's night on the mound.
The Crimson Tide weren't done yet in the inning. Jaxson West grabbed the lead back for Alabama, this time for good, on a two-run home run to centerfield.
The Tigers would get back within a run in the next frame. Dylan Leach had a solo homer, giving himself back-to-back games with a home run after going the distance against Missouri State on Tuesday.
But the Crimson Tide got some insurance in the seventh inning with an RBI double from Colby Shelton as Alabama held on to win 6-4.
Missouri (23-14, 5-11 SEC) will have a chance to even the series with Alabama (27-12, 7-9 SEC) Saturday at 5 p.m.