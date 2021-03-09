COLUMBIA- Missouri spring football is in full swing and the team will be holding practices through the end of March. One of the biggest changes at practice is the Tiger defense as Steve Wilks takes over as the team's new Defensive Coordinator.
During the 2020 season, the Missouri defense was led by Ryan Walters. Walters was retained by Eliah Drinkwitz when Barry Odom was fired following the 2019 season. Under Walters the Tigers finished 9th in the SEC in points allowed per game as teams scored 32.3 points per game on Mizzou. Walters left Mizzou for Illinois this offseason.
Coach Drinkwitz was quick to begin recruiting a new defensive coordinator and it did not take long for the role to be filled. Steve Wilks arrived in January. Wilks is no stranger to the defensive side of ball; however, Wilks is making his way back to the college game. Steve Wilks spent 15 years in the NFL and last coached for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After taking a year off from coaching, Wilks is beginning to adapt to the Tigers this Spring.
"It is like standing in front of a fire hydrant with the water just gushing out at your face to be honest, because it is just like constant movement," said Steve Wilks. "You are trying to learn your players, you're trying to implement a scheme, but it has been fun in the process."
With implementing a new defense, Wilks is also adjusting to coaching student athletes. The last time Wilks coached at the collegiate level was in 2004 as a defensive backs coach at Notre Dame. There is a heightened importance on being efficient with time as college athletes face numerous committments.
"I think it is a process of time," said Wilks. "The difference is you have those guys (NFL players) all day from really like six thirty to seven to like five. And of course here, we got obligations with school, class, academics, study hall, etc."
Despite the schedule adjustments, Coach Wilks is finding success in working with his players and getting as much done as possible.
"We do a great job of fitting 20 hours of really trying to orchestrate things. You know, have good meeting time, have good walk-through, good practice... the process is going well."
Missouri's defense was in the middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference in 2020. One of the glaring issues for the Tigers started on the ground. The Tigers allowed over 160 rushing yards per game and over 4 yards per carry. Steve Wilks plans on overhauling Mizzou's defensive scheme with a focus on stopping the run.
"Everything we do starts up front," said Wilks. "It has always been that way with me, controlling the line of scrimmage, stopping the run game, and trying to create pressure on the quarterback."
Along with dissecting the opposing run game, Wilks wants to increase the turnovers the Tigers produce.
"We're making plays on the football," said Wilks. "Takeaways has been our mantra so guys are making plays on the ball and we creating takeaways each and every day."
Sophomore safety Jaylon "JC" Carlies is excited about the new schemes from Coach Wilks and his desire to force turnovers.
"We're always trying to take the ball away," said JC. "Takeaways are very important, and he (Coach Wilkes) is emphasizing that a lot."
From takeaways to stuffing the run, Missouri's defense is evolving this Spring and it all starts with Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks.
"We are a long way away from where we need to be but we are making progress each day, said Wilkes."