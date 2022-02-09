COLUMBIA- Mizzou's Aijah Blackwell is among the finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, which goes to the nation's top small forward. Blackwell is one of the 10 finalists on the watchlist that was announced on Wednesday.
Blackwell is currently second in the nation double-doubles with 17. She currently leads the Tigers in points at 16.6 points per game, barely beating her teammate Haylie Frank at 16.1 points per game and in rebounds with 13.3 rebounds a game. Frank is also second in rebounds for the Tigers with 4.6 rebounds a game.
Iowa State's Ashley Joens, who won the Cheryl Miller Award last year, is also a finalist again for the award. Joens is scoring 19.4 points per game this year.
The Cheryl Miller Award was first presented in 2018. The winner will be announced at the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Convention, which will take place from March 31-April 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.