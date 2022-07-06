COLUMBIA - Missouri's women's head golf coach Caroline Westrup announced Wednesday the program has a new assistant coach.
Alumna Michelle Parrish will join the women's golf staff as the assistant coach.
According to a press release, Parrish was a student-athlete from 2011 to 2016 and most recently served as the women and men's head golf coach at Columbia College.
Westrup said she is excited to welcome Parrish to the team.
"She's done an outstanding job running two programs at Columbia College and has developed great contacts within the local and state golf community," Westrup said.
Parrish was the Cougars interim head coach and was promoted to the permanent head coach back in March. She led the women's golf team to the 2022 American Midwest Conference (AMC) team championship. She also helped bring the team to a top-30 finish at the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship.
Parrish said she is grateful for this opportunity.
"It's a dream to be coaching at my alma mater and I cannot wait to help Caroline take this program to the next level," Parrish said.
A #TrueDaughter returns ... welcome back, Michelle (Butler) Parrish (@mbutler_54)!🔗 https://t.co/0wWv7xF5j3#MIZ 🐯⛳️ pic.twitter.com/6k1uR2WSvG— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) July 6, 2022
Parrish earned a second-team All-Southeastern Conference honor in 2016 for her 72.59 stroke average. She also made it to the semifinals of the 32nd U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship at Norwood Hills in 2018, according to a press release.
She won the Missouri Women's Amateur Championship back in 2019 and was named the 2019 Missouri Golf Association Player of the Year.