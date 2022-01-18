OXFORD - Missouri men's basketball defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 78-53 tonight to earn the first true road win of the season. It was the the largest margin of victory for the Tigers this season.
Mizzou was led by Amari Davis' perfect shooting night. Davis shot 10-10 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line for 23 points. His perfect night from the field tied a school record.
Mizzou also got big contributions from Kobe Brown who had 15 points on 5-11 shooting, and Jarron Coleman who had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.
It's only Mizzou's second ever win in Oxford, but also their largest margin of victory in a SEC road game since beating Georgia in 2019.
"I thought our guys did a great job embracing the challenge of playing in a place we've had some struggles in." Head coach Cuonzo Martin said about his team's performance.
The Tigers defense was also stout, holding the Rebels to just 34% shooting on the night.
"We've taken some painful lumps. Hopefully those 20, 30 point losses are long gone." Martin said.
The Tigers are now 8-9 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play. Mizzou will look to continue their winning on the road at Alabama on Saturday.