COLUMBIA-- The Arkansas at Missouri football game Saturday has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program.
Missouri will now host Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.
Vanderbilt was scheduled to play at Missouri on Oct. 17, but that game was postponed due to positive tests within the Vanderbilt program. It was rescheduled to Dec. 12.
"As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it's important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible."
According to a release from the SEC, the opportunity to reschedule the Arkansas at Missouri game will be evaluated.