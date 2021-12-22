FORT WORTH - Redshirt Freshman quarterback Brady Cook was less than two minutes away from securing a game-winning touchdown in his first career start.
He led an 83-yard touchdown drive in 1:33, capped off with a six yard pass to Keke Chism to give Missouri a 22-21 lead late. Then he showed some of his inexperience, missing a wide-open Dawson Downing on the ensuing 2-point conversion.
"I made some costly mistakes, and I missed the throw when it mattered most," Cook said.
That left the door open for Army's offense with 1:11 left in the game.
Two 10-plus yard runs from Jabari Laws and a 15-yard face mask penalty brought the Black Knights into field goal range in quick order. Cole Talley hit the 41-yard field goal as time expired, and it was over.
"We're short handed. We had some guys coming back from injury that hadn't played in awhile. Guys that hadn't played period," Mizzou linebacker Blaze Alldredge said. "We let up too many leaky yards and too many missed tackles.
The game was a tale of two halves for the Missouri Tigers.
They out-gained Army by over 100 yards through the first two frames, fueled by the legs of Brady Cook. He had 61 rush yards in the first half (finishing with 53) including a 30-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.
For some perspective, Bazelak finished the 2021 season with -23 rushing yards (since sacks count as negative yards for quarterbacks in college), and his high for a game was just 28.
Red zone efficiency held the Tigers back. They were forced to settle for two Harrison Mevis Field goals inside the 20 yard line, and a third to end the half just outside it. Despite the lop-sided feel, Mizzou's lead was just 16 to 7 heading into the break.
We went three back to back field goals," Cook said. "You can't win a game like this doing that. You have to put the ball in the endzone."
Army did not let the opening pass them by.
Instead of settling for field goals, Army head coach Jeff Monken was hungry for touchdowns. He went for it on fourth and short inside the redzone on each of his first two drives of the half. Both ended in seven points for the Black Knights.
"It puts you in a really tough position. That's why we needed to maximize our redzone scores in the first half, and we didn't do that," Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
Two-Point conversion aside, Cook did a lot of things right to give Mizzou a chance at its first bowl win since the 2014-'15 season.
He was efficient through the air, and kept Army's defense on its toes with his legs. He threw for 238 yards on 27 of 34 attempts with a touchdown, and he did not turn the ball over.
"I thought he played very well. Very calm, collected, had great composure. You know, did a really nice job on that last drive to give us a chance to go and win the game."
Cook was, of course, without Mizzou's single-season all-time rushing leader by his side. Eliah Drinkwitz said yesterday he would not play Tyler Badie to protect his health and draft status.
Even without him, the Armed Forces Bowl felt within reach for Mizzou until the final whistle. It's a tough way for the Tigers to end their season, but they competed until the very end.
It's still a sour end for the Missouri Seniors.
"I wish we could have sent the seniors off better than what we did, but when we win the SEC east, it's gonna be because of those guys," Mevis said.
With the loss, Mizzou ends its season below .500 with a 6-7 record. The Tigers haven't finished better than .500 since Drew Lock's last year in 2018.