Missouri star running back Tyler Badie was named a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday morning.  The honor goes to the nation's top college running back each season.

Badie is having a career year for the (5-5) Tigers, who host Florida on Saturday at 3 pm.  He has 1,239 rushing yards, the fifth best rushing season in Mizzou Football history.  Badie's 4 games with 200 or more rushing yards this year has only been matched by former SEC star's Leonard Fournette and Derrick Henry since 2000.

The 3 finalists for the award will be announced later in November and the winner will be named at The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9th on ESPN.

