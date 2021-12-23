A day after he sat in favor of redshirt freshman Brady Cook as Mizzou lost to Army on a last second field goal in the Armed Forces Bowl, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bazelak made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday morning
Calling it a "tough decision" that he had been "thinking about for several weeks" Bazelak thanked Mizzou fans for their support during his three seasons in the program.
"I have cherished every moment," said Bazelak in his Twitter post announcing his decision. "It was an honor to play with all of my teammates over the years and especially with my fellow captains this year."
Bazelak was the SEC's Co-Freshman of the Year in 2020 when he started 8 of Missouri's 10 games and led the Tigers to a Music City Bowl bid in Eliah Drinkwitz's first season as head coach. But his production tapered off this season on and his trouble turning over the football increased as Bazelak's interception total jumped from 6 in 2020 to 11 in 2021.
Bazelak also battled injuries throughout his Mizzou career. He earned his first start in the final game of the 2019 season against Arkansas but suffered a torn ACL early in the game. Bazelak's 2021 season also featured a "soft tissue injury" suffered in Mizzou's win at Vanderbilt on October 30th, which led to him missing the Georgia game and exiting a handful of other games.
Brady Cook started the Armed Forces Bowl against Army after Drinkwitz said he earned the job over Bazelak and freshman Tyler Macon in the practices leading up to the game. Bazelak finishes his Mizzou career with 5,084 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 24 games over 3 seasons.