COLUMBIA- Mizzou women's basketball stars Aijha Blackwell and Mama Dembele both earned All-SEC honors as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday morning.
Blackwell was named to the All-SEC Second Team thanks to her breakout sophomore season. The St. Louis-area native averaged 14.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season. She has logged a double-double in 6 straight games and 8 out of her last 10 and is the fifth Mizzou women's basketball player to average a double-double since 1998.
Dembele earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors in her first season with Mizzou, coming to Columbia all the way from Manlleu, Spain. She has run the Tiger offense for much of the season at point guard and proven to be one of the SEC's best young defenders, leading all freshmen in the conference with 1.5 steals per game.
Mizzou heads to the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC this week for a first round matchup with Alabama on Thursday at 5 pm CT.