COLUMBIA - After days of speculation, Missouri women's basketball star forward Aijha Blackwell has announced she will enter the transfer portal.
with love, #33 pic.twitter.com/V9LQPHAnh6— Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) March 25, 2022
"I would like to thank Mizzou nation for the past 3 years," Blackwell wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. "You all embraced me as one of your own and I could never repay you for all that you have done for me."
"At this time I would like to announce that I'm going to enter the transfer portal. Columbia will always be my home. Thank you for everything."
KOMU 8's Ben Arnet was first to report that Blackwell had intentions to enter the transfer portal Tuesday.
SOURCE: #Mizzou's Aijha Blackwell plans to enter the Transfer Portal.Blackwell averaged a double-double and led the @SEC in rebounding last season. She should have 2 years of eligibility remaining.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) March 22, 2022
Blackwell joins fellow forward Ladazhia Williams and freshmen Izzy Higginbottom and Kiya Dorroh, who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Higginbottom has already found a new home as she announced Wednesday night that she will continue her career at Arkansas State.
Blackwell will leave head coach Robin Pingeton's team with a long list of accolades including multiple SEC Player of the Week awards. She is also a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's top forward in women's basketball.
Blackwell was on the All-SEC Freshman Team in the 2019-2020 season, and her name was on the All-SEC Second Team in the last two seasons.
Blackwell's presence on the court in Columbia will certainly be missed. In her first two years on the team, the Tigers would only amass nine wins in the two years.
In her final year on the team, the Tigers were able to double it to 18 wins, including the now legendary upset against then-undefeated South Carolina, the number one team in all of women's college basketball.
Blackwell finished her last season at Missouri with 20 double-doubles games this season. Her season average of 13 rebounds was second in all of the NCAA. She ends her 3-year career at Missouri averaging 15 points and 10.2 rebounds in three seasons.