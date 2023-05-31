In a video posted to his various social media accounts, Mizzou forward Kobe Brown officially announced he will remain in the pool of players for the NBA Draft. Brown was eligible to return for one more season at Missouri but instead said, "it's time for me to chase my dream."
Love Always 🖤 #miz -KB pic.twitter.com/Dx7OYbAG82— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) May 31, 2023
Brown was a team leader and Missouri's best all-around player as a senior during the 2022-23 season. He led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding and helped Mizzou to its first NCAA Tournament win in over a decade. Brown scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Mizzou's first round victory over Utah State.
Perhaps more significant to his Mizzou legacy is the bond Brown made with Tiger fans. An increasing rarity in college basketball, Brown spent four full seasons in Columbia. He started 119 games and averaged 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over his entire career.
"These last four years have been some of the best years of my life," Brown said in the video announcing his decision on social media. "I really enjoyed playing for the black & gold. I met a lot of great people: teammates, coaches and you guys in the community. It's all been great."
Brown told KOMU 8 Sports last month that as he progressed through the pre-draft process, he intended to remain in the draft as long as he was projected to be selected. After participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and several workouts for individual teams, Brown is frequently projected as a second round pick.
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22 in Chicago.