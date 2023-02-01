COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown led Missouri Mens Basketball's prolific three point attack, which brought the Tigers to an 87-77 win over LSU Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri had not beaten LSU since 2015 and had lost eight consecutive games to the LSU Tigers.
Brown led all scorers with 26 points on the evening, including five threes. That was the third-highest scoring game for Brown this season and the most since Dec. 28, where he completed his second consecutive 30-point performance.
Brown missed one shot attempt all game.
"It's easier to shoot the ball when you have so much confidence behind you," Brown said.
The long ball was the story for Missouri throughout the contest. The Tigers opened the game on an 8-0 run courtesy of threes from Brown and Noah Carter. Carter's 14 points was the most for him since his 16-point performance on Jan. 7th against Vanderbilt. Carter had nine points in the first five minutes, all coming via the long ball.
"We've been waiting for him to continue how he started," said Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates. "Whatever it was, he got back in that rhythm, and we saw him with a level of confidence and no hesitation."
Missouri hit 11 three's in the first half alone, which fueled the Tigers to a 48-35 lead at halftime. Missouri led by as many as 18 in the opening frame, where they shot 53 percent from the field.
"It's fun when you can get in rhythms like that," Carter said. "We play unselfishly, we got shooters on this team that can straight up shoot the ball."
Missouri did not trail at any point during the game. The Tigers also finished the game with 26 assists, the most since Nov. 28 against Houston Christian. Sean East II led Missouri with six assists.
With the win, Missouri improves to to 17-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC.
Missouri is back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. at Mississippi State.