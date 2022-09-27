COLUMBIA- Mizzou's star Freshman wide receiver Luther Burden may not play when the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit Columbia on Saturday. Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed on Tuesday that Burden suffered an injury on the 2nd series in Mizzou's loss to Auburn. Burden missed most of the 2nd quarter at Auburn as a result.
Drinkwitz on the injury to Luther Burden and what the plan is moving forward with #Mizzou's young star WR listed as "questionable" heading towards the Georgia game📺WATCH📺👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vLzDBAXs7e— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 27, 2022
Drinkwitz said the Burden is "questionable" for the Georgia game as of Tuesday. The plan is to continue to work with Burden during the week in hopes that will be healthy enough to play against Georgia.
"Our priority is getting him healthy and doing the very best we can for him," said head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "We look forward to working with him all week to try and get him back."
Burden, who is also Missouri's primary punt returner, was instructed to only fair catch punts after the injury on Saturday.
"I'm really proud of the toughness he showed in the 3rd and 4th quarter, trying to give it a go and doing what he could for our team," said Drinkwitz.
The nation's top-ranked wide receiver for the Class of 2022 coming out of high school, Burden has scored 3 touchdowns in his first four college games at Mizzou.
The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday at Faurot Field.