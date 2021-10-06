Carrington Harrison's takes on the Mizzou & Chiefs defenses

610 Sports KC's Carrington Harrison joined KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet on Sports Xtra to discuss his new documentary, "From Paseo to Pembroke", along with the recent defensive woes for the Missouri Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs.

