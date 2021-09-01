Central Michigan University head football coach Jim McElwain is undergoing surgery Wednesday due to an appendicitis.

The news means he could be out for the game against Mizzou on Saturday.

CMU football tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon. 

Assistant coach Tim Skipper will oversee the program until McElwain returns. 

The Tigers and the Chippewas will kick off at 3 p.m. at Faurot Field.

