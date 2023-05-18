COLUMBIA − Missouri golfer Charlie Crockett was born in Oxned, a small suburb just south of London.
He was raised around the game of golf, with his dad playing at the links all the time.
To bond, his father often brought Crockett to the course with him to caddy.
This is where Crockett found his love for the sport.
"I got into golf when, well my dad's a pretty competent golfer, so I used to caddy for him as a kid, it's kind of what sparked my interest," Crockett said.
Crockett said he has always had aspirations to be a pro golfer, and with his work ethic, he would do whatever it took to get there.
Even if it meant coming to the United States to play golf at a community college − in Kansas.
Crockett spoke about his experience at Hutchinson Community College.
"I've been very lucky to go to Hutchinson, Kansas, which is kind of in the middle of nowhere and then end up playing good, you know. I got to play a really good golf course there in Prairie Dunes which is a top 30 golf course in the country," Crockett said.
Being so successful while spending many hours at a top notch golf course certainly helped prepare Crockett for his SEC career.
Crockett transferred to Missouri prior to the 2021-22 season and broke onto the scene.
Crockett golfed at the NCAA regionals in 2022, and that experience played a pivotal factor into the success he has seen on the greens this year.
Just last month, Crockett tied the Missouri course record at Old Hawthorne Country Club with a score of 64.
Crockett is excited about his play but wants to keep focus.
"It's always fun to play good golf, I mean that's why we're here, that's why we play is just to play our best and shoot low numbers, that's awesome, that's great fun for me," Crockett said.
In the NCAA Regionals in Morgan Hill, California, Crockett shot a final-round even-par 72 to finish 1 under for the tournament and tied for fourth. The team finished in seventh place at 23-over 887 and missed the five-team cut for the NCAA Championships.