COLUMBIA- After sweeping South Carolina at home to finally get their first SEC wins of the season, Larissa Anderson's Mizzou softball team continued the momentum with a 5-1 against UMKC on Wednesday.
Tigers ace Lauren Krings made sure the Roos didn't do damage to the Tigers as Krings was phenomenal, striking out nine batters in five innings of work. Tiger pitching limited the Roos to only two hits and one run.
The Tigers offense made sure to start off strong as Alex Honnold drove in Jenna Laird to begin the game.
A 2-run home run in the third inning by veteran Cassidy Chaumont, her fifth of the season, gave the Tigers a commanding 3-0 lead.
RBI hits in the sixth by Kelsee Mortimer, who came in to pinch hit for Kara Daly, and Laird would eventually give the Tigers some insurance runs.
The Tigers would have 10 hits in the game, with multi-hit games from Chaumont, Brooke Wilmes and Kendyll Bailey. Only one batter struck out in the entire game against Kansas City.
Up next the Tigers resume SEC play as they go down to Starkville for the weekend to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 24-13 on the year but did just lose a series over the weekend in Knoxville against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.
First pitch for Friday's game against the Bulldogs is at 6 p.m.