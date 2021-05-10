The Kansas City Chiefs released former Mizzou tight end Sean Culkin on Monday, per the NFL's official Transaction Report. Culkin was one of three players released or waived by the Chiefs on Monday including former St. Louis Battlehawks XFL player QB Jordan Ta'amu.
Culkin grabbed headlines on April 26th when he declared on social media that he would convert his entire 2021 salary to bitcoin. Culkin stood to make just under a million dollars had he made the Chiefs roster.
I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance and I wanted to prove that I have real skin in the game — not just trying to make a quick buck. I will be converting my entire 2021 NFL salary to #Bitcoin.— Sean Culkin (@culkin22) April 26, 2021
Culkin has played parts of four NFL seasons, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers where he peaked in 2017, starting 10 of 13 games and making one of his 2 career NFL receptions. He played in just one game in 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.
Culkin received his finance degree from Mizzou in 2016 after playing four seasons in a Tiger uniform from 2012 to 2016.