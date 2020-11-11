COLUMBIA- A coin flip will decide where the Missouri and Illinois men's basketball teams play their historic Braggin' Rights game on Dec 12.
The rivals haven't met outside the St. Louis since 1979. Now the game is heading to campus, and a simple coin flip will determine which campus.
It all comes down to Andy Katz, who will flip the coin on Thursday at 6 p.m., live on Facebook, Youtube and MUTigers.com.
If the coin lands with the Oval Tiger up, the teams will meet up at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. If it shows the Block I, the Tigers will travel to State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
The teams agreed to keep it fair by keeping fans from attending the game in either city. It's a small price to pay for keeping a historic rivalry alive.