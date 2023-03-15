COLUMBIA — Missouri men's basketball might be nearly 2,000 miles away for their opening game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but the excitement in Columbia remains high.
Restaurants in Columbia expect some of their biggest crowds of the year Thursday, despite the early afternoon game time. It's Missouri's first NCAA Tournament game since in 2021, when there were still capacity restrictions due to COVID-19.
"No matter what, we're really busy for March Madness, but with the Mizzou game mid-day with a lunch crowd, I expect the whole place to be full," Shiloh Bar & Grill owner Nic Parks said.
Shiloh Bar & Grill has hosted watch parties for Missouri men's basketball games all season long, as well as their weekly "Tiger Talk" with voice of the Tigers Mike Kelly and head coach Dennis Gates, during the season.
"We've gotten to know them and see them throughout the season and those events are really popular," Parks said. "Just all the people being excited about basketball is good to see here."
Parks said he expects the crowd Thursday be catered more toward the "professional, business people," but also anticipates college students as well.
MU has not officially canceled classes Thursday for the game, but some students told KOMU 8 that their professors are letting them skip class to watch the game.
"Obviously it's an academic institution, the expectation shouldn't be to cancel classes for it, but teachers that do it will be on the students' good side I'm sure," MU student Colin Duncan said. "I don't have class during the game, so I'll just be at home watching."
Missouri has not won an NCAA Tournament game since March 2010, when the Tigers defeated Clemson in the first round. In Gate's first season as head coach, the Tigers had their best finish since joining the Southeastern Conference 10 years ago, and last week, the Tigers advanced to the SEC semifinals for the first time ever.
"[I'm] super excited because the last couple years have been disappointing," Duncan said. "We made it a couple years back, but we were kind of falling off and it wasn't going anywhere. Finally [we] have something brewing, so it's exciting to see a team I care about."
The Tigers tip off Thursday against Utah State from Golden One Arena in Sacramento, California, at 12:40 p.m. CDT on TNT.