Mizzou Football released its weekly injury report for the Vanderbilt game on Thursday afternoon and wide receiver Mookie Cooper will miss the game. Cooper has battled a foot injury since Fall Camp back in August. The Vandy game will make Cooper's 5th missed game this season. He didn't play against Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee, North Texas or Texas A&M.
Multiple players were also ruled either "questionable" or "doubtful"
QUESTIONABLE
- Kris Abrams-Draine (DB)
- Barrett Banister (WR)
- Akial Byers (DL)
- Allie Green IV (DB)
- Mike Maietti (OL)
DOUBTFUL
- Ish Burdine (DB)
- Chance Luper (WR)
- Shawn Robinson (DB)
- Johnny Walker (DL)
OUT
- Mookie Cooper (WR)
- Devyn Butler (DB)