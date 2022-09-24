AUBURN, AL - The Missouri Tigers had the victory in arm's reach, but it slipped away in a 17-14 Overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers.
“Just to come so close and to lose that way, really twice, is devastating for our locker room and our coaches. Those are hard to take," said Missouri head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.
Under Drinkwitz, Mizzou entered Saturday with a road record of 2-8, but looked to take advantage of Auburn's quarterback room to open SEC conference play.
Auburn started 3rd string QB Robby Ashford with season starter T.J. Finley (shoulder) out this week and backup Zach Calzada (shoulder) undergo season-ending surgery.
WATCH: Starting today Robby Ashford warms up for the #Auburn Tigers. 45 minutes to kick. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J5JvNFOPZ8— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 24, 2022
Auburn took control of the game in the 1st quarter with Robby Ashford giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run. Mizzou QB Brady Cook would have a ball meant for Luther Burden deflected into the air and intercepted by Derick Hall, handing over possession to Auburn deep in Missouri territory.
This helped set up Tank Bigsby for a 3-yard rushing TD as Auburn lead 14-0 after the 1st quarter. But the Missouri Tigers would flip their luck in the 2nd quarter.
After a forced 3-and-out by the Mizzou defense, the Mizzou offense found their rhythm and capped off a 9 play, 54-yard drive with a Cody Schrader 9-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Missouri was not finished yet in the quarter. The Tigers defense forced Auburn to punt and Brady Cook compiled a 78-yard drive, scoring a QB sneak on 4th-and-goal to tie the game at 14 a piece with 30 seconds left in the half.
Auburn had two chances, thanks to an offsides penalty, to take the lead before halftime with a field goal, but kicker Anders Carlson missed from both 50-yards and 45-yards as the game stayed tied at 14 at halftime.
We've got a good one brewing here in Auburn. Check out #Mizzou's first half highlights against Auburn. ⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/jI2fAKnf6y— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 24, 2022
Both Auburn and Mizzou's offenses stalled in the 2nd half, combining for 12 straight possessions resulting in a punt. Neither team had a chance to take the lead until under 3 minutes remaining in the game.
Auburn was able to drive to get into field goal range, but chose to try and convert on 4th-down instead of attempting a 46-yard field goal with 1:30 left. The decision would result in Tank Bigsby being stuffed behind the line of scrimmage by both linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper and safety Jaylon Carlies, giving the ball back to Mizzou and a chance to win.
With a minute left in the game, Brady Cook connected with Dominic Lovett for a 39-yard completion to place Missouri 1st and goal at the Auburn 3-yard line, sealing what looked to be the win for the Tigers.
However, instead of going for the touchdown, Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz decided to go conservative and trust his kicker Harrison Mevis to win the game for Mizzou. Mevis would miss the game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired and the game would go to overtime tied at 14-14.
WATCH: Dominic Lovett makes a play to put #Mizzou inside the 5 with less than 2 minutes to go. Harrison Mevis misses the go-ahead game-winning field goal sending it to overtime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yvvnDzffgt— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 24, 2022
The Missouri defense forced a 3-and-out and Auburn kicker Anders Carlson missed the 44-yard field goal attempt, but another offsides penalty gave the kicker another chance and Carlson was able to give Auburn the 17-14 lead with a 39-yard field goal.
Mizzou needed a field goal to tie it and send it to double overtime or a touchdown to win the game. On the second play, running back Nathaniel Peat was able to find the gap and break outside for what appeared to be the game-winning TD, but he lost control of the ball when switching between hands.
The ball would roll into the endzone and Auburn's Cayden Bridges fell on top of it to recover the fumble and result in a touchback and the end of the game. The play was reviewed to see if Peat crossed the goal line before fumbling, but the play was upheld and Auburn would win 17-14 in overtime.
WATCH: Here's the final play from #Mizzou AT Auburn overtime thriller.@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/Pr46v3lFN9— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) September 24, 2022
“Go back to work Sunday, what’s in the past is in the past. We’ve just got to focus on the future," Missouri defensive lineman, Isaiah McGuire, said.
Missouri (2-2) comes back to Columbia next Saturday as the top nationally-ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.
#Mizzou's Eliah Drinkwitz talks about the respect for his team and how he will go to bat for his guys anytime. pic.twitter.com/Zf7qNJ280G— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 24, 2022