Cuonzo Martin talks to reporters at a news conference June 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Matchups for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge were announced Wednesday, with Missouri headed to Iowa State in January. This will be the third straight year that Martin’s team participates in the event.

COLUMBIA- Mizzou head men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a team spokesperson confirmed he will not be on the bench for Wednesday's SEC opener at Kentucky. 

Assistant Coach Cornell Mann will be acting head coach when the Tigers take on the 18th ranked Wildcats.  Mann has been on Martin's staff since he took over the program 5 years ago.  

None of Martin's players have tested positive for the virus, per a team spokesperson.  As for himself, Martin said he is:  "Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy."

Mizzou's first conference game of the season tips off at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

