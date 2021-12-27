COLUMBIA- Mizzou head men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a team spokesperson confirmed he will not be on the bench for Wednesday's SEC opener at Kentucky.
Assistant Coach Cornell Mann will be acting head coach when the Tigers take on the 18th ranked Wildcats. Mann has been on Martin's staff since he took over the program 5 years ago.
None of Martin's players have tested positive for the virus, per a team spokesperson. As for himself, Martin said he is: "Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy."
Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season. I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play.— Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) December 27, 2021
Mizzou's first conference game of the season tips off at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.