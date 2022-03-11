COLUMBIA − Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will not return next season, Mizzou Athletics announced Friday.
The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter.
Martin had two years left on his original seven-year contract. The terms of the contract will be honored, Mizzou Athletics said.
A national search for a new coach will begin immediately, with former college basketball coach and now search consultant Eddie Fogler to assist MU in the process.
Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said MU will work quickly to find the candidate who is "best fit to continue building our championship culture."
The departure comes just a day after the season ended with a second-round loss in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers finished the 2021-22 season 12-21, marking the worst record Missouri has finished under Martin.
In his five seasons, Missouri went 78-77 and took the Tigers to two NCAA tournaments.
Reed-Francois said Martin "represented the university with an extremely high level of class and dignity."
“He is a man of high character whom I have the upmost respect for, and we are grateful for his contributions to our program, on and off the floor," Reed-Francois said. "He is not only a coach, but is a teacher, and he has impacted the lives of every student-athlete who came through the program over the last five years. We wish him, Roberta, and their family nothing but the best in the future.”