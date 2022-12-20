COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators says it has hired an outside consulting firm, Huron, to help identify areas that university can further invest in to "achieve athletics excellence."
In a news release Tuesday, the Curators said it will cost $540,000 for Huron to provide a complete assessment of the current state of resources and infrastructure that supports Mizzou Athletics.
"The landscape of college athletics has evolved rapidly in the last couple of years due to changes like Name, Image and Likeness, and conference expansion,” Darryl Chatman, board chair and former Missouri football player, said. “These changes offer MU the opportunity to transform, not simply transition. Together with Huron, we are excited to build a roadmap for growth that capitalizes on the distinct strengths of Mizzou and propels us to the top of collegiate athletics.”
Huron is expected to share the results of the full review and its recommendations next fall. Their work will strengthen the current efforts of Mizzou Athletics, including the department's strategic priorities, a news release said.
The Curators said Mizzou Athletics has seen an increase in fan engagement, where there was a growth of 17% of attendance in football attendance along with an increase of 37% of student ticket sales. A news release also noted a nearly 10% growth in Tiger Scholarship Fund revenue, a 26% increase in social media engagement, a 25% increase in men’s basketball attendance and 20% increase in women’s basketball attendance.
“I regularly ask alumni to share with me their favorite college memory. More often than not, the memories they share with me center around a significant sporting event from their time at MU,” Mizzou Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release.