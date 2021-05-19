Proposed new Mizzou Football indoor practice facility rendering

A rendering of the proposed new indoor football practice facility

Mizzou Football's new $33.1 million indoor practice facility will move forward following unanimous approval by the UM System Board of Curators on Wednesday afternoon.

The 86,400 square foot facility will be funded by private donors, from which Mizzou has already secured several seven figure donations.  It will be located in what is currently a partially-wooded area just south of Faurot Field and will include a full 100 yard football field.  

“I'm grateful to our Board of Curators and our athletics administration for making our Indoor Practice Facility a reality," Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a news release. "This is an important commitment to our program. An indoor space to train and practice is crucial to our player development efforts."

Mizzou expects construction to begin in the Fall of 2021 with completion estimated in December 2022.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

